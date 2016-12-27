ERC

ERC 2016: I vincitori delle Qualifying Stage

ERC 2016: I vincitori delle Qualifying Stage
Vediamo tutti i nomi dei vincitori delle Qualifying Stage 2016 del FIA European Rally Championship.

Rally Islas Canarias El Corte Inglés: Mads Østberg (Ford Fiesta R5, nella foto)
Circuit of Ireland: Elfyn Evans (Ford Fiesta R5)
SEAJETS Acropolis Rally: Kajetan Kajetanowicz (Ford Fiesta R5)
Azores Airlines Rallye: Alexey Lukyanuk (Ford Fiesta R5)
Kenotek Ypres Rally: Bryan Bouffier (Citroën DS3 R5)
auto24 Rally Estonia: Alexey Lukyanuk (Ford Fiesta R5)
Rally Rzeszow: Kajetan Kajetanowicz (Ford Fiesta R5)
Barum Czech Rally Zlín: Alexey Lukyanuk (Ford Fiesta R5)
Rally Liepāja: Alexey Lukyanuk (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X)
CNP ASFALISTIKI Cyprus Rally: Alexey Lukyanuk (Ford Fiesta R5)

