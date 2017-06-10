Test match: Sudafrica-Francia 37-14

Milano, 10 giu. (LaPresse) - Il Sudafrica ha battuto la Francia 37-14 in un test match al Loftus Versfeld Stadium di Pretoria. Per gli Springboks in meta Jesse Kriel,Ross Cronje e Jan Serfontein. Una meta tecnica. Una trasformazione per Andries Coetzee, una trasformazione e quattro piazzati per Elton Jantjies. Per la Francia mete di Henry Chavancy e Baptiste Serin trasformate da Jules Plisson.