FIA WTCC
Statistiche: i giri in testa
Dal 2005, anno in cui fu riformato il FIA World Touring Car Championship, sono 42 i piloti ad aver condotto almeno un giro al comando in gara. Yvan Muller detiene il record con 571 tornate davanti a tutti, mentre Thed Björk (Volvo Polestar, nella foto) è uno dei cinque concorrenti ad averne completato solamente uno. Ecco l'elenco completo.
Yvan Muller (FRA), 571
Rob Huff (GBR), 344
José María López (ARG), 301
Alain Menu (CHE), 297
Gabriele Tarquini (ITA), 295
Andy Priaulx (GBR), 240
Augusto Farfus (BRA), 211
Tiago Monteiro (PRT), 143
Jörg Müller (DEU), 140
Norbert Michelisz (HUN), 134
Tom Coronel (NLD), 124
Mehdi Bennani (MAR), 86
Jordi Gené (ESP), 76
Tom Chilton (GBR), 59
Sébastien Loeb (FRA), 57
James Thompson (GBR), 49
Alessandro Zanardi (ITA), 44
Fabrizio Giovanardi (ITA), 43
Michel Nykjær (DNK), 42
Félix Porteiro (ESP), 40
Rickard Rydell (SWE), 40
Stefano D’Aste (ITA), 35
Dirk Müller (DEU), 27
James Nash (GBR), 27
Peter Terting (DEU), 25
Nicky Catsburg (NLD), 24
Duncan Huisman (NLD), 22
Ma Qing Hua (CHN), 22
Nicola Larini (ITA), 20
Salvatore Tavano (ITA), 18
Pepe Oriola (ESP), 17
Gianni Morbidelli (ITA), 16
Franz Engstler (DEU), 15
Hugo Valente (FRA), 12
Sergio Hernández (ESP), 8
John Filippi (FRA), 5
André Couto (MAC), 2
Thed Björk (SWE), 1
Antonio García (ESP), 1
Alex MacDowall (GBR), 1
Colin Turkington (GBR), 1
Javier Villa (ESP), 1