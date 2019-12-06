Getty Images
Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 12a giornata di Eurolega
Il riepilogo dettagliato della dodicesima giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.
Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights della dodicesima giornata.
***
CSKA Mosca-Zalgiris Kaunas 85-82 d1ts
- CSKA Mosca: Strelnieks 18, Hackett 11, Kurbanov 3, Voigtmann, Hines 6, James 19, Hilliard 1, Vorontsevich 2, Bolomboy 12, Baker 13, Antonov, Koufos ne. All. Itoudis.
- Zalgiris Kaunas: Walkup 19, Rivers 2, Ulanovas 2, Landale 12, LeDay 11, Lekavicius 15, Hayes 5, Jankunas, Milaknis 8, Geben 8, Jokubaitis ne, Lukosiunas ne. All. Jasikevicius.
***
Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv-Bayern Monaco 77-55
- Maccabi Tel Aviv: Bryant 12, Wilbekin 16, Acy 2, Caloiaro 4, Hunter 15, Avdija, Dorsey 2, Dibartolomeo, Wolters 2, Cohen 2, Black 9, Zoosman 13. All. Sfairopoulos
- Bayern Monaco: King, Koponen 10, Monroe 8, Lucic 10, Lo 5, Zipser 4, Nelson 4, Flaccadori, Barthel 6, Lessort 8, Grant. All. Radonjic.
***
Real Madrid-Valencia Basket 111-99
- Real Madrid: Causeur 16, Randolph 18, Fernandez 5, Campazzo 8, Laprovittola 5, Deck 8, Garuba ne, Carroll 12, Tavares 12, Mickey 10, Thompkins 14, Taylor 3. All. Laso.
- Valencia: Colom 8, Marinkovic, Loyd 21, Ndour, Abalde 5, Labeyrie 6, Tobey 20, Motum 2, Dubljevic 17, Vives 8, San Emeterio 7, Doorkenamp 5. All. Ponsarnau.
***
AX Armani Exchange Milano-Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado 67-77
- AX Armani Exchange Milano: Della Valle 7, Mack 2, Biligha ne, Moraschini 7, Roll 9, Rodriguez 14, Tarczewski 3, Nedovic 6, Burns ne, White 6, Brooks 7, Scola 6. All.: Messina.
- Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado: Kuzmic 2, D. Brown 11, Covic 2, L. Brown 21, Davidovac 6, Faye 6, Baron 17, Dobric 3, Gist 2, Jenkins, Simanic ne, Ojo 6. All.: Sakota.
***
0Leggi e commenta
Powered by Livefyre
0Leggi e commenta