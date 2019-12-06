Getty Images

Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 12a giornata di Eurolega

Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 12a giornata di Eurolega
Di Eurosport

27 minuti faAggiornato 25 minuti fa

Il riepilogo dettagliato della dodicesima giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.

Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights della dodicesima giornata.

***

CSKA Mosca-Zalgiris Kaunas 85-82 d1ts

  • CSKA Mosca: Strelnieks 18, Hackett 11, Kurbanov 3, Voigtmann, Hines 6, James 19, Hilliard 1, Vorontsevich 2, Bolomboy 12, Baker 13, Antonov, Koufos ne. All. Itoudis.
  • Zalgiris Kaunas: Walkup 19, Rivers 2, Ulanovas 2, Landale 12, LeDay 11, Lekavicius 15, Hayes 5, Jankunas, Milaknis 8, Geben 8, Jokubaitis ne, Lukosiunas ne. All. Jasikevicius.

Video - Highlights: CSKA Mosca-Zalgiris Kaunas 85-82 d1ts

03:37

***

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv-Bayern Monaco 77-55

  • Maccabi Tel Aviv: Bryant 12, Wilbekin 16, Acy 2, Caloiaro 4, Hunter 15, Avdija, Dorsey 2, Dibartolomeo, Wolters 2, Cohen 2, Black 9, Zoosman 13. All. Sfairopoulos
  • Bayern Monaco: King, Koponen 10, Monroe 8, Lucic 10, Lo 5, Zipser 4, Nelson 4, Flaccadori, Barthel 6, Lessort 8, Grant. All. Radonjic.

Video - Highlights: Maccabi Tel Aviv-Bayern Monaco 77-55

03:14

***

Real Madrid-Valencia Basket 111-99

  • Real Madrid: Causeur 16, Randolph 18, Fernandez 5, Campazzo 8, Laprovittola 5, Deck 8, Garuba ne, Carroll 12, Tavares 12, Mickey 10, Thompkins 14, Taylor 3. All. Laso.
  • Valencia: Colom 8, Marinkovic, Loyd 21, Ndour, Abalde 5, Labeyrie 6, Tobey 20, Motum 2, Dubljevic 17, Vives 8, San Emeterio 7, Doorkenamp 5. All. Ponsarnau.

Video - Highlights: Real Madrid-Valencia Basket 111-99

03:46

***

AX Armani Exchange Milano-Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado 67-77

  • AX Armani Exchange Milano: Della Valle 7, Mack 2, Biligha ne, Moraschini 7, Roll 9, Rodriguez 14, Tarczewski 3, Nedovic 6, Burns ne, White 6, Brooks 7, Scola 6. All.: Messina.
  • Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado: Kuzmic 2, D. Brown 11, Covic 2, L. Brown 21, Davidovac 6, Faye 6, Baron 17, Dobric 3, Gist 2, Jenkins, Simanic ne, Ojo 6. All.: Sakota.

Video - Highlights: AX Armani Exchange Milano-Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado 67-77

03:19

***

Video - Il grande basket torna su Eurosport: Serie A, Eurolega, Eurocup e Champions League

00:30

Sullo stesso argomento

0Leggi e commenta
0Leggi e commenta