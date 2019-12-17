Getty Images
Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 14a giornata di Eurolega
Il riepilogo dettagliato della dodicesima giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.
Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights della quattordicesima giornata.
Zenit San Pietroburgo-Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 71-82
- Zenit San Pietroburgo: Albicy 4, Ponkrashov, Thomas 15, Khvostov 9, Ayon 14; Iverson 4, Renfroe 7, Pushkov 2, Trushkin 6, Voronov, Abromaitis 10. N.e.: Balashov. All.: Plaza.
- Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv: Bryant 12, Wilbekin 8, Acy 5, Hunter 15, Zoosman 9; Caloiaro 9, S. Cohen, Avdija 7, Dorsey 17, J. Cohen. All.: Sfairopoulos.
Real Madrid-AX Armani Exchange Milano 76-67
- Real Madrid: Causeur, Randolph 16, Campazzo 7, Deck 13, Tavares 7; Fernadez 4, Laprovittola 7, Carroll, Mickey 15, Thompkins, Taylor 3, Mejri. All.: Laso.
- AX Armani Exchange Milano: Micov 22, Cinciarini, Burns, Brooks, Scola 11; Mack 5, Gudaitis 9, Moraschini, Roll 4, Rodriguez 6, Tarczewski 8. N.e.: Biligha. All.: Messina.
Zalgiris Kaunas-Anadolu Efes Istanbul 68-74
- Zalgiris Kaunas: Walkup 3, Rivers 4, Geben 11, LeDay 7, Ulanovas 14; Lekavicius 5, Hayes, Milaknis 8, Landale 16, Lukosiunas. N.e.: Jankunas, Venskus. All.: Jasikevicius.
- Anadolu Efes Istanbul: Beaubois 16, Singleton, Pleiss 18, Micic 18, Simon 7; Larkin 6, Sanli 2, Anderson 4, Peters 3. N.e.: Balbay, Moerman, Tuncer. All.: Ataman.
Panathinaikos OPAP Atene-Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul 81-78
- Panathinaikos OPAP Atene: Thomas 13, Papagiannis 10, Papapetrou 8, Fredette 22, Calathes 15; Rice 6, Johnson, Brown 3, Wiley 2, Mitoglou 2, Bentil. N.e.: Vougioukas. All.: Pitino.
- Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul: Sloukas 15, De Colo 13, Williams 8, Datome 7, Lauvergne 11; Westermann 7, Mahmutoglu 7, Kalinic 6, Duverioglu 4. N.e.: Stimac, Muhammed, Biberovic. All.: Obradovic.
Valencia Basket-Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria 105-77
- Valencia Basket: Colom 5, Marinkovic 6, Ndour 8, Dubljevic 25, San Emeterio 4; Loyd 13, Abalde 16, Labeyrie 5, Van Rossom 13, Tobery 10, Doornekamp. N.e.: Motum. All.: Ponsarnau.
- Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria: Vildoza 12, Henry 9, Stauskas 8, Shengelia 15, Eric; Janning, Diop 2, Garcia, Fall 2, Shields 22, Polonara 7. N.e.: Gonzalez. All.: Perasovic.
FC Barcellona-LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne 80-67
- FC Barcellona: Smits 5, Higgins 13, Bolmaro 2, Mirotic 12, Tomic 4; Davies 10, Hanga 2, Oriola 7, Abrines 16, Delaney 9. N.e.: Ribas, Kuric. All.: Pesic.
- LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne: Jackson 4, Jekiri, Kahudi 12, Maledon 10, Jean-Charles 2; Taylor 6, Lomasz 3, Galliou, Noua 10, Bako 4, Lighty 16. N.e.: Diot.
