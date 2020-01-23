Getty Images
Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 21a giornata di Eurolega
Il riepilogo dettagliato della ventesima giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.
Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights della ventunesima giornata.
CSKA Mosca-Valencia 81-70
- CSKA Mosca: Bolomboy 6, James 14, Ukhov ne, Voigtmann 19, Vorontsevich ne, Hackett 13, Sant-Roos 11, Koufos 4, Hilliard 3, Kurbanov 8, Hines 6, Baker. All. Itoudis.
- Valencia: Colom 6, Marinkovic 7, Ndour 8, Labeyrie 2, Van Rossom 16, Motum 5, Dubljevic 10, Vives 9, San Emeterio, Doornekamp 7, Pavelka ne. All. Ponsarnau.
* * *
Zenit San Pietroburgo-Olympiacos Pireo 91-87
- Zenit San Pietroburgo: Albicy 6, Hollins 8, Trushkin 5, Zubkov 7, Ayon 15; Iverson 6, Ponkrashov 3, Thomas 10, Renfroe 8, Pushkov, Voronov 21, Abromaitis 2. All.: Plaza.
- Olympiacos Pireo: Baldwin, Spanoulis 31, Milutinov 9, Vezenkov 7, Papanikolaou 20; Rochestie, Paul, Koniaris, Printezis 20, Rubit. N.e.: Charalampopoulos. All.: Bartzokas.
* * *
Bayern Monaco-Maccabi Tel Aviv 80-68
- Bayern Monaco: Bray 5, King ne, Koponen 9, Monroe 9, Lo 9, Dedovic 19, Zipser 17, Flaccadori, Barthel 6, Lessort, Huestis 2, Radosevic 4. All. Kostic.
- Maccabi Tel Aviv: Bryant 14, Wilbekin 9, Acy 6, Reynolds 4, Caloiaro 5, Hunter 10, S. Cohen, Avdija, Jackson 11, Dorsey 4, J. Cohen 5. All. Sfairopoulos.
* * *
FC Barcellona-Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado 86-82
- FC Barcellona: Davies 10, Delaney 4, Kuric 8, Claver 9, Mirotic 25; Ribas 7, Hanga, Oriola 6, Abrines 5, Higgins 6, Tomic 6. N.e.: Smits. All.: Pesic.
- Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado: Kuzmic 8, Brown 15, Baron 3, Dobric 7, Simanic 3; Punter 13, Gist 12, Jenkins 6, Jovanovic 3, Stimac 12. N.e.: Perperoglou. All.: Sakota.
* * *
Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Khimki Mosca 83-79
- Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria: Henry 10, Janning 2, Shengelia 8, Shields 22, Eric 6; Gonzalez, Diop 4, Garcia, Fall 15, Stauskas 7, Polonara 9. N.e.: Penava. All.: Ivanovic.
- Khimki Mosca: Shved 18, Booker 6, Timma 10, Zaytsev 3, Jerebko 16; Karasev 10, Gill 2, Jovic 8, Evans 6, Bertans. N.e.: Monia, Vialtsev. All.: Kurtinaitis.
* * *
Fenerbahçe BEKO Istanbul-AX Armani Exchange Milano
venerdì 24 gennaio, ore 18:45, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
* * *
Zalgiris Kaunas-Alba Berlino
venerdì 24 gennaio, ore 19:00, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
* * *
Panathinaikos OPAP Atene-LDLC Asvel Vileurbanne
venerdì 24 gennaio, ore 20:30, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
* * *
Real Madrid-Anadolu Efes Istanbul
venerdì 24 gennaio, ore 21:00, in diretta TV su Eurosport 2 e in LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
* * *
0Leggi e commenta
Powered by Livefyre
0Leggi e commenta