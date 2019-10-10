Getty Images
Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 2a giornata di Eurolega
Il riepilogo dettagliato della seconda giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.
Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights della seconda giornata
CSKA Mosca-Bayern Monaco 79-68
- CSKA Mosca: Bolomboy 10, James 7, Antonov n.e., Strelnieks 3, Voigtmann 10, Vorontsevich 7, Clyburn 15, Hackett 2, Hilliard 6, Kurbanov 6, Hines 8, Baker 5. All. Itoudis.
- FC Bayern Monaco: King n.e., Koponen 7, Monroe 17, Lucic 6, Lo 9, Dedovic 12, Zipser 4, Nelson 2, Flaccadori, Barthel 10, Lessort 1, Radosevic. All. Radonjic.
Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado-Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul 68-56
- Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado: D. Brown 7, Covic, L. Brown 17, Perperoglou 11, Davidovac 5, Lazic 3, Faye 8, Baron 3, Dobric 2, Gist 11, Jenkins, Ojo 5. All. Tomic.
- Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul: Westermann n.e., Mahmutoglu 6, Kalinic 3, Biberovic n.e., Sloukas 6, De Colo 19, Williams, Vesely 6, Muhammed 13, Duverioglu 2, Datome, Stimac 1. All. Obradovic.
LDCL Asvel Villeurbanne-Panathinaikos OPAP Atene 79-78
- LDCL ASVEL Villeurbanne: Jackson 6, Taylor 8, Jekiri 15, Kahudi 10, Lomazs 5, Galliou, Noua 2, Jean-Charles 8, Diot 6, Bako 1, Lighty 18, Strazel n.e. All. Mitrovic.
- Panathinaikos OPAP Atene: Thomas 22, Rice 6, Papagiannis 6, Papapetrou 4, Vougioukas n.e., Johnson, Brown, Fredette 18, Calathes 13, Wiley 7, Mitoglou 2, Bentil. All. Pedoulakis.
Real Madrid-Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 86-85
- Real Madrid: Causeur 7, Randolph 11, Fernandez 6, Campazzo 10, Laprovittola n.e., Deck 8, Garuba n.e., Carroll 14, Tavares 2, Llull 6, Mickey 16, Taylor 6. All. Laso.
- Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv: Bryant 15, Wilbekin 22, Acy 3, Hunter 6, Casspi n.e., Avdija, Dorsey 5, Di Bartolomeo 15, Wolters 7, Cohen 7, Black 5, Zoosman. All. Sfairopoulos.
Zenit San Pietroburgo-FC Barcellona
Zenit San Pietroburgo-FC Barcellona
in campo venerdì 11 ottobre, ore 19.00
Khimki Mosca-Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
Khimki Mosca-Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz
in campo venerdì 11 ottobre, ore 19.00
Anadolu Efes Istanbul-Alba Berlino
Anadolu Efes Istanbul-Alba Berlino
in campo venerdì 11 ottobre, ore 19.30
Olympiacos Pireo-Valencia Basket
Olympiacos Pireo-Valencia Basket
in campo venerdì 11 ottobre, ore 20.30
AX Armani Excange Milano-Zalgiris Kaunas
AX Armani Excange Milano-Zalgiris Kaunas
in campo venerdì 11 ottobre, ore 20.45
