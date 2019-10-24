Getty Images
Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 4a giornata di Eurolega
Il riepilogo dettagliato della quarta giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.
Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights della quarta giornata.
***
Zenit San Pietroburgo-Panathinaikos OPAP Atene 79-89
- Zenit San Pietroburgo: Iverson 10, Albicy 15, Hollins, Thomas 12, Renfroe 2, Khvostov, Pushkov 2, Trushkin 6, Voronov, Ponkrashov, Abromaitis 4, Ponitka 16, Ayon 12. All. Plaza.
- Panathinaikos OPAP Atene: Thomas 17, Rice 3, Papagiannis, Papapetrou 9, Vougioukas 6, Johnson, Brown, Fredette 22, Calathes 8, Wiley 14, Mitoglou 8, Bentil 2. All. Pedoulakis.
***
Anadolu Efes Istanbul-Real Madrid 76-60
- Anadolu Efes Istanbul: Larkin 9, Micic 12, Peters, Dunston 17, Simon 17; Beaubois 6, Singleton 13, Balbay, Pleiss, Anderson 2. N.e.: Gecim, Sanli. All.: Ataman.
- Real Madrid: Randolph 6, Fernandez 9, Campazzo 5, Tavares, Taylor; Causeur, Laprovittola, Deck 10, Carroll 6, Llull 14, Mickey 10. N.e.: Garuba. All.: Laso.
***
Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv-Valencia Basket 76-63
- Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: Bryant, Wilbekin 14, Acy, Hunter 13, Casspi 12, Avdija 6, Dorsey, DiBartolomeo 7, Wolters 10, Cohen, Black 6, Zoosman 8. All. Sfairopoulos.
- Valencia Basket: Colom 3, Marinkovic, Loyd 17, Ndour 4, Abalde, Labeyrie 1, Van Rossom, Motum 2, Dubljevic 15, Vives, San Emeterio 15, Doornekamp 6. All. Ponsarnau.
***
FC Bayern Monaco-Khimki Mosca 74-87
- FC Bayern Monaco: King 9, Koponen, Monroe 18, Lucic 12, Lo 12, Djedovic 9, Zipser 3, Nelson, Flaccadori 2, Barthel 9, Radosevic, Grant. All. Radonjic.
- Khimki Mosca: Shved 19, Booker 13, Timma 13, Karasev, Zaytsev 4, Desiatnikov, Jerebko 8, Monya 6, Gill 17, Barashkov, Evans 2, Bertans 5. All. Kurtinaitis.
***
Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado-FC Barcellona 65-73
- Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado: Brown 6, Davidovac 7, Lazic, Simanic 8, Ojo 7; Kuzmic 2, Covic, Perperoglou 6, Faye 8, Dobric 8, Gist 10, Jenkins 3. All.: Gavrilovac.
- FC Barcellona: Davies 14, Hanga 8, Abrines 1, Higgins 5, Mirotic 21; Smits 5, Oriola, Kuric 15, Bolmaro, Tomic 4. N.e.: Pustovyi, Martinez. All.: Pesic.
***
Zalgiris Kaunas-LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne
in campo venerdì 25 ottobre alle 19.00, gara in LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
***
Alba Berlino-CSKA Mosca
in campo venerdì 25 ottobre alle 20.00, gara in LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
***
AX Armani Exchange Milano-Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul
in campo venerdì 25 ottobre alle 20.45, gara in LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
***
Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-Olympiacos Pireo
in campo venerdì 25 ottobre alle 21.00, gara in LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
***
0Leggi e commenta
Powered by Livefyre
0Leggi e commenta