Getty Images
Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 6a giornata di Eurolega
Il riepilogo dettagliato della sesta giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.
Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights della sesta giornata.
***
Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado-Khimki Mosca 90-78
- Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado: Kuzmic 4, Brown 10, Lazic, Baron 17, Simanic 18; Covic, Perperoglou 15, Davidovac 2, Dobric 3, Gist 12, Jenkins 8, Ojo 1. All.: Gavrilovic.
- Khimki Mosca: Shved 14, Booker 13, Timma 8, Gill 11, Bertans 5; Karasev, Zaytsev 7, Desiatnikov 4, Jerebko 9, Monia 2, Evans 5. N.e.: Jovic. All.: Kurtinaitis.
***
Panathinaikos OPAP Atene-Anadolu Efes Istanbul 86-70
- Panathinaikos OPAP Atene: Thomas 9, Fredette 11, Calathes 11, Wiley, Bentil 4; Rice 18, Papagiannis 10, Papapetrou 14, Vougioukas 2, Johnson 7, Brown, Mitoglou. All.: Pedoulakis.
- Anadolu Efes Istanbul: Larkin 28, Singleton 13, Micic 6, Anderson, Dunston 8; Beaubois, Balbay, Gecim, Pleiss 2, Peters 2, Simon 11. N.e.: Sanli. All.: Ataman.
***
Zenit San Pietroburgo-CSKA Mosca
venerdì 1° novembre ore 18.00, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
***
Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul-Zalgiris Kaunas
venerdì 1° novembre ore 18.45, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
***
Valencia Basket-LDLC Asvel Villuerbanne
venerdì 1° novembre ore 19.00, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
***
Olympiacos Pireo-Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv
venerdì 1° novembre ore 20.30, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
***
Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-FC Bayern Monaco
venerdì 1° novembre ore 21.00, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player
***
Real Madrid-Alba Berlino
venerdì 1° novembre ore 21.00, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player