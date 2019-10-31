Getty Images

Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 6a giornata di Eurolega

Di Eurosport

1 ora faAggiornato 51 minuti fa

Il riepilogo dettagliato della sesta giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.

Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights della sesta giornata.

***

Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado-Khimki Mosca 90-78

  • Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado: Kuzmic 4, Brown 10, Lazic, Baron 17, Simanic 18; Covic, Perperoglou 15, Davidovac 2, Dobric 3, Gist 12, Jenkins 8, Ojo 1. All.: Gavrilovic.
  • Khimki Mosca: Shved 14, Booker 13, Timma 8, Gill 11, Bertans 5; Karasev, Zaytsev 7, Desiatnikov 4, Jerebko 9, Monia 2, Evans 5. N.e.: Jovic. All.: Kurtinaitis.

Video - Highlights: Stella Rossa MTS Belgrado-Khimki Mosca 90-78

***

Panathinaikos OPAP Atene-Anadolu Efes Istanbul 86-70

  • Panathinaikos OPAP Atene: Thomas 9, Fredette 11, Calathes 11, Wiley, Bentil 4; Rice 18, Papagiannis 10, Papapetrou 14, Vougioukas 2, Johnson 7, Brown, Mitoglou. All.: Pedoulakis.
  • Anadolu Efes Istanbul: Larkin 28, Singleton 13, Micic 6, Anderson, Dunston 8; Beaubois, Balbay, Gecim, Pleiss 2, Peters 2, Simon 11. N.e.: Sanli. All.: Ataman.

Video - Highlights: Panathinaikos OPAP Atene-Anadolu Efes Istanbul 86-70

***

Zenit San Pietroburgo-CSKA Mosca

venerdì 1° novembre ore 18.00, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player

***

Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul-Zalgiris Kaunas

venerdì 1° novembre ore 18.45, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player

***

Valencia Basket-LDLC Asvel Villuerbanne

venerdì 1° novembre ore 19.00, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player

***

Olympiacos Pireo-Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv

venerdì 1° novembre ore 20.30, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player

***

Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-FC Bayern Monaco

venerdì 1° novembre ore 21.00, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player

***

Real Madrid-Alba Berlino

venerdì 1° novembre ore 21.00, LIVE-Streaming su Eurosport Player

Video - Il grande basket torna su Eurosport: Serie A, Eurolega, Eurocup e Champions League

