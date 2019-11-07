Imago

Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 7a giornata di Eurolega

Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 7a giornata di Eurolega
Di Eurosport

1 ora faAggiornato 22 minuti fa

Il riepilogo dettagliato della sesta giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.

Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights della settima giornata.

***

Zenit San Pietroburgo-Khimki Mosca 73-87

  • Zenit San Pietroburgo: Ponkrashov 8, Hollins 25, Thomas 6, Renfroe 2, Ayon 9; Iverson 3, Albicy 6, Khvostov 2, Trushkin 2, Abromaitis 4, Ponitka 6. N.e.: Pushkov. All.: Plaza.
  • Khimki Mosca: Shved 19, Booker 20, Karasev 7, Gill 12, Jovic 5; Kramer, Timma 5, Zaytsev, Jerebko 9, Monia, Evans 4, Bertans 6. All.: Kurtinaitis.

Video - Highlights: Zenit San Pietroburgo-Khimki Mosca 73-87

03:26

***

Stella Rossa Belgrado-Real Madrid 60-75

  • Stella Rossa Belgrado: Kuzmic 4, L. Brown 14, Perperoglou, Nenadic 1, Lazic, Faye 7, Baron 17, Dobric 5, Gist 6, Jenkins, Simanic 6, Ojo ne. All. Gavrilovic.
  • Real Madrid: Causeur 8, Randolph 2, Fernandez 12, Campazzo 6, Laprovittola 5, Deck 2, Garuba 4, Carroll 4, Tavares 11, Llull 16, Mickey 5, Taylor. All. Laso.

Video - Highlights: Stella Rossa Belgrado-Real Madrid 60-75

03:23

***

Olympiacos Pireo-Anadolu Efes Istanbul 67-86

  • Olympiacos Pireo: Punter 8, Rochestie 4, Paul 15, Koniaris 5, Spanoulis 4, Cherry 2, Milutinov 10, Vezenkov, Printezis 14, Kuzminskas, Rubit 2, Reed 3. All. Kemzura.
  • Anadolu Efes Istanbul: Larkin 24, Beaubois 10, Singleton 7, Balbay, Gecim, Sanli, Pleiss, Micic 27, Anderson 3, Peters 3, Dunston 10, Simon 2. All. Ataman.

Video - Highlights: Olympiacos Pireo-Anadolu Efes Istanbul 67-86

03:33

***

Maccabi Tel Aviv-Alba Berlino 104-78

  • Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv: Bryant 7, Wilbekin 16, Acy, Hunter 8, Casspi 10, Avidja 4, Dorsey 12, DiBartolomeo 19, Wolters 9, Cohen 4, Black 13, Zoosman 2. All. Sfairopoulos.
  • Alba Berlino: Mason, Siva 14, Giffey 9, Mattisseck 5, Schneider 7, Hermannsson 4, Ogbe 3, Giedraitis 12, Thiemann 4, Cavanaugh 14, Nnoko 2, Sikma 4. All. Aito.

Video - Highlights: Maccabi Tel Aviv-Alba Berlino 104-78

03:46

***

AX Armani Exchange Milano-Kirolbet Baskonia

Segui la partita LIVE e On-Demand su Eurosport Player

***

Fenerbahce Beko-Bayern Monaco

Segui la partita LIVE e On-Demand su Eurosport Player

***

Zalgiris Kaunas-Barcellona

Segui la partita LIVE e On-Demand su Eurosport Player

***

Panathinaikos OPAP-Valencia

Segui la partita LIVE e On-Demand su Eurosport Player

***

ASVEL Villeurbanne-CSKA Mosca

Segui la partita LIVE e On-Demand su Eurosport Player

***

Video - Il grande basket torna su Eurosport: Serie A, Eurolega, Eurocup e Champions League

00:30

Sullo stesso argomento

0Leggi e commenta
0Leggi e commenta