Eurosport
Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 8a giornata di Eurolega
Il riepilogo dettagliato dell'ottava giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.
Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights dell'ottava giornata.
***
Khimki Mosca-AX Armani Exchange Milano 87-79
- Khimki Mosca: Shved 24, Booker 11, Monia, Gill 9, Jovic 10; Kramer 9, Karasev, Zaytsev ne, Jerebko 19, Valiev ne, Evans 2, Bertans 3. All.: Kurtinaitis.
- AX Armani Exchange Milano: Micov 11, Rodriguez 13, White 2, Brooks 4, Scola 16; Mack, Biligha ne, Moraschini ne, Roll 14, Tarczewski 6, Nedovic 13, Cinciarini ne. All.: Messina.
***
Anadolu Efes Istanbul-Zenit San Pietroburgo 90-88
- Anadolu Efes Istanbul: Larkin 22, Micic 24, Pleiss 13, Singleton 6, Anderson 4, Peters 4, Beaubois 4, Sanli 13, Balbay, Gecim, Saybir ne, Tuncer ne. All. Ataman.
- Zenit San Pietroburgo: Khvostov 5, Hollins 26, Iverson 2, Ayon 21, Pushkov 12, Albicy, Ponitka 6, Thomas 2, Abromaitis 4, Renfroe 5, Ponkrashov 5, Trushkin. All. Plaza.
***
Panathinaikos OPAP-Alba Berlino 105-106 d2ts
- Panathinaikos OPAP Atene: Thomas 16, Rice, Papagiannis 2, Papapetrou 39, Pappas 14, Vougioukas n.e., Johnson 2, Brown, Calathes 10, Wiley 22, Mitoglou, Bentil n.e. All. Pedoulakis.
- Alba Berlino: Mason 9, Giffey 14, Delow, Mattisseck, Schneider 6, Brenneke n.e., Hermannsson 20, Ogbe n.e., Giedraitis 15, Thiemann 11, Nnoko 17, Sikma 14. All. Garcia Reneses.
***
Kirolbet Baskonia-Maccabi Tel Aviv 83-113
- Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria: Vildoza 6, Janning 2, Shengelia 31, Shields, Eric 2; Henry 7, Diop, Fall 2, Stauskas 7, Garino 24, Polonara 2. N.e.: Gonzalez. All.: Perasovic.
- Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv: Wilbekin 20, Acy 7, Wolters 14, Black 8, Zoosman 4; Bryant 19, Hunter 10, S. Cohen, Dorsey 12, Dibartolomeo 14, J. Cohen 5. N.e.: Avdija. All.: Sfairopoulos.
***
Real Madrid-Barcellona 86-76
- Real Madrid: Causeur, Randolph 16, Fernandez 6, Campazzo 13, Laprovittola 4, Deck 13, Garuba 6, Carroll ne, Tavares 2, Llull 6, Mickey 12, Taylor 8. All. Laso.
- Barcellona: Davies, Ribas 4, Hanga 5, Smits 2, Pustovyi ne, Oriola 5, Higgins 7, Delaney 9, Kuric 12, Bolmaro ne, Mirotic 19, Tomic 13. All. Pesic.
***
CSKA Mosca-Fenerbahce Beko
Segui la partita LIVE e On-Demand su Eurosport Player
***
Stella Rossa Belgrado-ASVEL Villeurbanne
Segui la partita LIVE e On-Demand su Eurosport Player
***
Olympiacos Pireo-Zalgiris Kaunas
Segui la partita LIVE e On-Demand su Eurosport Player
***
Valencia-Bayern Monaco
Segui la partita LIVE e On-Demand su Eurosport Player
***
0Leggi e commenta
Powered by Livefyre
0Leggi e commenta