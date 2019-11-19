Getty Images
Highlights e tabellini di tutte le partite della 9a giornata di Eurolega
Il riepilogo dettagliato della nona giornata della massima competizione europea, che potrete seguire interamente su Eurosport Player: qui risultati, tabellini e highlights di tutti i match.
Il basket su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player non finisce mai. Tutte le cifre e gli highlights della nona giornata.
Zalgiris Kaunas-Panathinaikos OPAP Atene 85-86
- Zalgiris Kaunas: Walkup 6, Lekavicius 14, Hayes 2, Jankunas 5, Lukosiunas n.e., Milaknis 11, Geben n.e., Jokubaitis, Leday 15, Landale 12, Grigonis 9, Ulanovas 11. All. Jasikevicius
- Panathinaikos: Thomas 13, Rice 7, Papagiannis 8, Papapetrou 12, Pappas 5, Vougioukas 1, Johnson 2, Fredette 11, Calathes 19, Wiley 4, Mitoglou, Bentil 4. All. Vovoras.
Alba Berlino-Stella Rossa Belgrado 93-80
- Alba Berlino: Mason n.e., Giffey 13, Eriksson 5, Mattisseck 3, Schneider 2, Brenneke, Hermannsson 16, Ogbe n.e., Giedraitis 22, Thiemann 3, Nnoko 10, Sikma 19. All. Garcia Reneses.
- Stella Rossa: Kuzmic 10, D. Brown 7, Covic 9, L. Brown 9, Davidovac 8, Lazic 2, Baron 9, Dobric 9, Jenkins 2, Simanic, Jovanovic 3, Ojo 12. All. Gavrilovic.
Bayern Monaco-Olympiacos Pireo 85-82
- Bayern Monaco: King, Koponen, Monroe 15, Lucic 13, Lo 19, Zipser 13, Nelson, Flaccadori 2, Barthel 18, Lessort 5, Radosevic, Grant. All. Radonjic.
- Olympiacos Pireo: Punter n.e., Rochestie 9, Baldwin 19, Paul 3, Koniaris, Spanoulis 6, Milutinov 14, Vezenkov n.e., Printezis 12, Papanikolaou 10, Rubit 7, Reed 2. All. Kemzura.
ASVEL Villeurbanne-Anadolu Efes Istanbul 84-90
- ASVEL: Jackson 3, Taylor 12, Jekiri 12, Kahudi 8, Maledon 10, Lomazs 4, Noua 2, Jean-Charles 12, Diot 5, Bako 8, Lighty 5, Strazel 3. All. Mitrovic.
- Efes: Larkin 19, Beaubois 16, Singleton 8, Balbay, Gecim n.e., Sanli 15, Tuncer n.e., Pleiss 11, Micic 16, Anderson, Peters 3, Simon 2. All. Ataman.
Real Madrid-Khimki Mosca 104-76
- Real Madrid: Randolph 19, Fernandez 3, Campazzo 15, Laprovittola, Deck 9, Garuba, Carroll 13, Tavares 15, Llull 6, Mickey 13, Thompkins 9, Taylor 2. All. Laso.
- Khimki Mosca: Shved 12, Kramer 14, Booker 7, Karasev, Zaytsev 6, Jerebko 4, Monia 3, Gill 12, Jovic 5, Valiev, Evans 10, Berans 3. All. Kurtinaitis.
Valencia-Zenit San Pietroburgo 94-90
- Valencia: Colom 5, Marinkovic 2, Loyd 17, Ndour 6, Abalde 18, Labeyrie 7, Tobey 12, Motu 2, Dubljevic 8, Vives 10, San Emeterio 7, Doornekamp. All. Ponsarnau.
- Zenit: Iverson 3, Albicy 7, Ponkrashov 5, Hollins 9, Thomas 17, Balashov n.e., Renfroe 17, Khvostov 2, Pushkov, Trushkin 6, Abromaitis 11, Ayon 13. All. Plaza.
Barcellona-Fenerbahce Beko
La sfida è LIVE e on-demand su Eurosport Player
Kirolbet Baskonia-CSKA Mosca
La sfida è LIVE e on-demand su Eurosport Player
