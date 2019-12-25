Getty Images
NBA Christmas Day: i Boston Celtics sbancano Toronto, brilla Jaylen Brown
La maratona di Natale si apre col successo 118-102 dei biancoverdi sul campo dei campioni in carica. Super Brown da 30 punti: i Celtics non vincevano in Canada dal 4 aprile 2015.
Toronto Raptors-Boston Celtics 102-118
A breve il report completo...
- Toronto Raptors: Ibaka 12, Anunoby 5, Lowry 14, VanVleet 27, McCaw 2, Boucher 24, Hollis-Jefferson 6, S. Johnson 6, T. Davis 6, Brissett, Miller, Thomas ne. All. Nurse.
- Boston Celtics: Tatum 11, Theis 13, Hayward 14, Walker 22, J. Brown 30, Ojelye, G. Williams 4, Kanter 12, Edwards, Waters 2, Wanamaker 6, Green 2, Langford. All. Stevens.
