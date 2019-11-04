Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund-Inter in Diretta Tv e Live Streaming
Borussia Dortmund-Inter in Diretta Tv e Live Streaming: l'incontro della 4a giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League è in programma martedì 5 novembre alle ore 21.00 e verrà trasmesso su SKY e Canale 5. Eurosport vi offrirà la diretta scritta e gli aggiornamenti.
Le probabili formazioni
Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Bürki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Weigl, Delaney; Sancho, Witsel, Brandt; Paco Alcacer. All. Lucien Favre
Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Lautaro Martínez, Lukaku. All. Antonio Conte
Arbitro: Danny Makkelie (Paesi Bassi)
Probabili formazioni e statistiche
Borussia Dortmund-Inter: dove vederla in tv
Borussia Dortmund-Inter sarà trasmessa in diretta su Sky Sport 1, canale 201, Sky) e, in chiaro, su Canale 5. Il Live-Streaming sarà disponibile su Sky Go.
Approfondimenti e dichiarazioni
Borussia Dortmund-Inter: informazioni
4^ giornata fase a gironi, gruppo F, Champions League
Data, orario e luogo: martedì 5 novembre, ore 21:00 I Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund