Borussia Dortmund-Inter in Diretta Tv e Live Streaming

Le probabili formazioni

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Bürki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Weigl, Delaney; Sancho, Witsel, Brandt; Paco Alcacer. All. Lucien Favre

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Lautaro Martínez, Lukaku. All. Antonio Conte

Arbitro: Danny Makkelie (Paesi Bassi)

Probabili formazioni e statistiche

Borussia Dortmund-Inter: dove vederla in tv

Borussia Dortmund-Inter sarà trasmessa in diretta su Sky Sport 1, canale 201, Sky) e, in chiaro, su Canale 5. Il Live-Streaming sarà disponibile su Sky Go.

Video - Sebastiano Esposito, una stella nata nel 2002: ma che altro è successo quell'anno? 01:36

Approfondimenti e dichiarazioni

Borussia Dortmund-Inter: informazioni

4^ giornata fase a gironi, gruppo F, Champions League

Data, orario e luogo: martedì 5 novembre, ore 21:00 I Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund