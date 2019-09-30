Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen in Diretta Tv e Live Streaming

La diretta scritta

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo. All. Allegri

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Hradecky; L. Bender, S.Bender, Tah, Wendell; Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger; Havertz, Demirbay, Amiri; Volland. All. Bosz

Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen: dove vederla in tv

Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen sarà trasmessa in diretta su Sky Sport Uno, canale 201 del satellite e disponibile anche nella sua versione sul digitale terrestre, ma anche in chiaro su Canale 5 Il Live-Streaming sarà disponibile su Sky Go.

Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen: informazioni

2a giornata | Gruppo D | Fase a gironi Champions League 2019/20

Data, orario e luogo: martedì 1 ottobre, ore 21:00 | Allianz Stadium, Torino