Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen in Diretta Tv e Live Streaming

Di Eurosport

40 minuti faAggiornato 39 minuti fa

Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen in Diretta tv e Live-Streaming: la partita valevole per la 2a giornata dei gironi di Champions League 2019/20, Gruppo D, è in programma martedì 1 ottobre alle ore 21:00 e sarà trasmessa in diretta su Sky Sport Uno e in chiaro su Canale 5. Il Live-Streaming sarà disponibile su Sky Go. Eurosport vi offrirà la diretta scritta e gli aggiornamenti.

La diretta scritta

Le probabili formazioni

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo. All. Allegri

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Hradecky; L. Bender, S.Bender, Tah, Wendell; Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger; Havertz, Demirbay, Amiri; Volland. All. Bosz

Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen: dove vederla in tv

Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen sarà trasmessa in diretta su Sky Sport Uno, canale 201 del satellite e disponibile anche nella sua versione sul digitale terrestre, ma anche in chiaro su Canale 5 Il Live-Streaming sarà disponibile su Sky Go.

Approfondimenti e dichiarazioni

Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen: probabili formazioni e statistiche

Pjanic: "Sarri mi chiede cose diverse rispetto ad Allegri. Voglio essere tra i migliori al mondo"

Chi è Kai Havertz: il trequartista che ha stregato Sarri e riportato il Leverkusen in Champions

Sarri: "Pensare all’Inter sarebbe un errore clamoroso, col Leverkusen sarà durissima"

Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen: informazioni

2a giornata | Gruppo D | Fase a gironi Champions League 2019/20

Data, orario e luogo: martedì 1 ottobre, ore 21:00 | Allianz Stadium, Torino

