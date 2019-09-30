Getty Images
Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen in Diretta Tv e Live Streaming
Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen in Diretta tv e Live-Streaming: la partita valevole per la 2a giornata dei gironi di Champions League 2019/20, Gruppo D, è in programma martedì 1 ottobre alle ore 21:00 e sarà trasmessa in diretta su Sky Sport Uno e in chiaro su Canale 5. Il Live-Streaming sarà disponibile su Sky Go. Eurosport vi offrirà la diretta scritta e gli aggiornamenti.
Le probabili formazioni
Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo. All. Allegri
Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Hradecky; L. Bender, S.Bender, Tah, Wendell; Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger; Havertz, Demirbay, Amiri; Volland. All. Bosz
Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen: dove vederla in tv
Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen sarà trasmessa in diretta su Sky Sport Uno, canale 201 del satellite e disponibile anche nella sua versione sul digitale terrestre, ma anche in chiaro su Canale 5 Il Live-Streaming sarà disponibile su Sky Go.
Approfondimenti e dichiarazioni
Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen: probabili formazioni e statistiche
Pjanic: "Sarri mi chiede cose diverse rispetto ad Allegri. Voglio essere tra i migliori al mondo"
Chi è Kai Havertz: il trequartista che ha stregato Sarri e riportato il Leverkusen in Champions
Sarri: "Pensare all’Inter sarebbe un errore clamoroso, col Leverkusen sarà durissima"
Juventus-Bayer Leverkusen: informazioni
2a giornata | Gruppo D | Fase a gironi Champions League 2019/20
Data, orario e luogo: martedì 1 ottobre, ore 21:00 | Allianz Stadium, Torino