Le formazioni ufficiali di Borussia Dortmund-Inter: c'è Vecino a centrocampo, Reus out

Di Luca Stamerra

1 ora fa

Le scelte di Lucien Favre e Antonio Conte per la 4a giornata della fase a gironi di Champions in programma martedì 4 novembre alle 21:00 al Signal Iduna Park.

Le formazioni ufficiali

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Bürki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Weigl, Witsel; Sancho, Brandt, T.Hazard; M.Götze. All. Lucien Favre

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez. All. Antonio Conte

Arbitro: Danny Makkelie (Paesi Bassi)

Video - Conte: "Dortmund ambiente caldo ed elettrico, ma mi aspetto che l'Inter giochi con personalità"

00:35

