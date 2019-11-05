Getty Images
Le formazioni ufficiali di Borussia Dortmund-Inter: c'è Vecino a centrocampo, Reus out
Le scelte di Lucien Favre e Antonio Conte per la 4a giornata della fase a gironi di Champions in programma martedì 4 novembre alle 21:00 al Signal Iduna Park.
Le formazioni ufficiali
Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Bürki; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Weigl, Witsel; Sancho, Brandt, T.Hazard; M.Götze. All. Lucien Favre
Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Lukaku, Lautaro Martínez. All. Antonio Conte
Arbitro: Danny Makkelie (Paesi Bassi)
