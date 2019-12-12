Longines World Cup stops in La Coruña for its seventh act

As early as Friday, a handful of the world’s best riders will be in north-western Spain for the seventh stage of the Longines World Cup, in La Coruña. Nearly halfway through this 2019-2020 season, the quest for points in the overall standings for the Las Vegas final is more than ever at the center of attention. Organized in parallel with the Geneva CHI, the Spanish competition will nevertheless welcome some stars of the discipline.

In the Casas Novas riding arena, Edwina Tops-Alexander will try to keep her title, acquired last year with Vinchester, the former horse of the young Frenchman Arthur Le Vot, who has not been seen in competition since January. However, the Australian will have to be wary of the large Belgian delegation that will come to face her. Among them are Pieter Clemens, Zoe Conter, Dominique Hendrickx, and Céline Schoonbroodt-de Azevedo, ranked in the CSI 5* Grand Prix at the Longines Masters in Paris last Sunday.

At home, the Spanish will have some of their best representatives, such as Eduardo Alvarez Aznar, Sergio Alvarez Moya and Pilar Lucrecia Cordon. Ireland will also be to be feared with the presence of Denis Lynch or Greg Patrick Broderick.