ERC
Cinque Fiesta nell’ERC
Saranno cinque le nuove Ford Fiesta R2T presenti nel FIA European Rally Championship al Rally Liepāja.
Pedro Antunes, Erik Cais, Jean-Baptiste Franceschi, Gregor Jeets e Ken Torn guideranno la macchina della M-Sport e tutti saranno protagonisti del FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, con Franceschi reduce dalla vittoria al Rally Islas Canarias.
