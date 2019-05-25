ERC

Cinque Fiesta nell’ERC

Di ERC

1 ora faAggiornato 3 minuti fa

Saranno cinque le nuove Ford Fiesta R2T presenti nel FIA European Rally Championship al Rally Liepāja.

Pedro Antunes, Erik Cais, Jean-Baptiste Franceschi, Gregor Jeets e Ken Torn guideranno la macchina della M-Sport e tutti saranno protagonisti del FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, con Franceschi reduce dalla vittoria al Rally Islas Canarias.

