ERC Qualifying Stage: tutti i vincitori del 2019
In ogni round del FIA European Rally Championship la Qualifying Stage determina la Top15 di partenza della Tappa 1: ecco i vincitori del 2019.
Azores Rallye (Portogallo):
Pierre-Louis Loubet/Vincent Landais (ŠKODA Fabia R5, nella foto)*
Rally Islas Canarias (Spagna):
Pepe López/Borja Rozada (Citroën C3 R5)*
Rally Liepāja (Lettonia):
Oliver Solberg/Aaron Johnston (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)*
PZM 76th Rally Poland:
Filip Mareš/Jan Hloušek (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*
Rally di Roma Capitale (Italia):
Nikolay Gryazin/Yaroslav Fedorov (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*
Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Repubblica Ceca):
Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (ŠKODA Fabia R5)
Cyprus Rally:
Nasser Al-Attiyah/Matthieu Baumel (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)
Rally Hungary:
Chris Ingram/Ross Whittock (ŠKODA Fabia R5)
*Piloti ERC1 Junior
