Eyvind Brynildsen ha firmato con la Toksport WRT per correre la stagione 2020 nel FIA European Rally Championship.

Il norvegese approda alla squadra tedesca, che ha appena contentito a Chris Ingram e Ross Whittock di vincere il titolo piloti 2019, per guidare la nuova ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo.



“Sono molto felice di annunciare che correrò con la ŠKODA Fabia Evo nell'ERC per il 2020 con la Toksport WRT", ha scritto Brynildsen su Facebook.



Al suo fianco ci sarà l'esperta Ilka Minor, con cui il nordico raggiunse il quarto posto all'Acropolis Rally del 2018 come miglior risultato in carriera nella serie.



La stagione comincerà con l'Azores Rallye del 26-28 marzo.



Foto: Facebook.com/toksportwrt/

The post Eyvind Brynildsen primo colpo della Toksport WRT per l’ERC 2020 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.