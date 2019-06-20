ERC
FPAK Portugal Team ERC al completo per il PZM 76th Rally Poland
Il FPAK Portugal Team ERC al PZM 76th Rally Poland sarà al completo con Aloísio Monteiro che torna in azione assieme a Pedro Antunes.
Monteiro aveva saltato due gare, mentre Antunes è stato l'unico a prendere punti per la squadra in ERC Nations’ Cup con le sue ottime prestazioni in ERC3 Junior.
Il FPAK Portugal Team ERC è una delle sette squadre che sono incluse nella classifica del FIA European Rally Championship riservata a quelle supportate dalle federazioni.
ACCR Czech Rally Team
ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team
Estonian Autosport Junior Team
Rally Team Spain
Sweden National Team
Il PZM 76th Rally Poland si svolgerà il 28-30 giugno.
