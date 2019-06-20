FPAK Portugal Team ERC al completo per il PZM 76th Rally Poland

Il FPAK Portugal Team ERC al PZM 76th Rally Poland sarà al completo con Aloísio Monteiro che torna in azione assieme a Pedro Antunes.

Monteiro aveva saltato due gare, mentre Antunes è stato l'unico a prendere punti per la squadra in ERC Nations’ Cup con le sue ottime prestazioni in ERC3 Junior.



Il FPAK Portugal Team ERC è una delle sette squadre che sono incluse nella classifica del FIA European Rally Championship riservata a quelle supportate dalle federazioni.



ACCR Czech Rally Team

ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team

Estonian Autosport Junior Team

Rally Team Spain

Sweden National Team



Il PZM 76th Rally Poland si svolgerà il 28-30 giugno.

