Grande spettacolo su terra per l’ERC

Con la riprogrammazione del Rally Liepāja per metà luglio, il FIA European Rally Championship comincerà dunque con due gare su terra la stagione 2020.
Il 77th Rally Poland di Mikołajki si terrà il weekend del 26-28 giugno, seguito appunto dalla Lettonia il 10-12 luglio, mentre il primo round su asfalto diventa quindi il Rally di Roma Capitale.
Oltre ad ERC1, ERC2, ERC3, ERC1 Junior ed ERC3 Junior, sia Polonia che Lettonia ospiteranno anche i protagonisti dell'Abarth Rally Cup.
Calendario 2020 del FIA European Rally Championship aggiornato.
Round 1: 77th Rally Poland (terra), 26-28 giugno
Round 2: Rally Liepāja (terra), 10-12 luglio**
Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (asfalto), 24-26 luglio
Round 4: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asfalto), 28-30 agosto
Round 5: Azores Rallye (terra), 17-19 settembre**
Round 6: Cyprus Rally (terra), 16-18 ottobre**
Round 7: Rally Hungary (asfalto), 6-8 novembre
Round 8: Rally Islas Canarias (asfalto), 3-5 dicembre**
**Soggetto a conferma FIA
Il Rally Liepaja verrà recuperato in estate
