I Campioni ERC brillano in Sardegna

Diversi piloti del FIA European Rally Championship hanno corso il Rally Italia Sardegna finendo in Top20.

Settimo abbiamo Esapekka Lappi, 10° Jan Kopecký, Kajetan Kajetanowicz (nella foto 12°), Luca Rossetti 16° e Giandomenico Basso 17°.

Pierre-Louis Loubet ha invece vinto fra le R5 battendo Kajetanowicz. Tom Kristensson ha chiuso terzo in Junior WRC.

Il prossimo round dell'ERC è il PZM 76th Rally Poland del 28-30 giugno.

