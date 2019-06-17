ERC
I Campioni ERC brillano in Sardegna
Diversi piloti del FIA European Rally Championship hanno corso il Rally Italia Sardegna finendo in Top20.
Settimo abbiamo Esapekka Lappi, 10° Jan Kopecký, Kajetan Kajetanowicz (nella foto 12°), Luca Rossetti 16° e Giandomenico Basso 17°.
Pierre-Louis Loubet ha invece vinto fra le R5 battendo Kajetanowicz. Tom Kristensson ha chiuso terzo in Junior WRC.
Il prossimo round dell'ERC è il PZM 76th Rally Poland del 28-30 giugno.
