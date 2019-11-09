ERC
Il Rally Hungary live su ERC Radio e Facebook
Il Rally Hungary ricomincia quest'oggi con la prima tappa che i piloti del FIA European Rally Championship affronteranno dalle 8;58 tutto trasmesso in diretta su ERC Radio e Facebook.
Chris Rawes sarà sul traguardo della PS2, mentre Julian Porter su quello della PS3. Su Facebook ci sarà invece la diretta delle PS4-6-7.
ERC Radio comincerà a trasmettere alle 8;45.
