Il Rally Hungary live su ERC Radio e Facebook

Di ERC

38 minuti faAggiornato 33 minuti fa

Il Rally Hungary si concluderà oggi, così come la stagione 2019 del FIA European Rally Championship, tutto in diretta su ERC Radio e Facebook.

Chris Rawes e Julian Porter saranno pronti a raccontarvi quel che accade nella PS8 e 9 rispettivamente, poi Rawes provvederà alla diretta su Facebook della PS10 e Porter della PS12. Infine avremo anche il live dell'ultimissima PS, dove avremo il Campione 2019.

ERC Radio è disponibile su FIAERC.it o tramite la app ERC.

