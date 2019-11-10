ERC
Il Rally Hungary live su ERC Radio e Facebook
Il Rally Hungary si concluderà oggi, così come la stagione 2019 del FIA European Rally Championship, tutto in diretta su ERC Radio e Facebook.
Chris Rawes e Julian Porter saranno pronti a raccontarvi quel che accade nella PS8 e 9 rispettivamente, poi Rawes provvederà alla diretta su Facebook della PS10 e Porter della PS12. Infine avremo anche il live dell'ultimissima PS, dove avremo il Campione 2019.
ERC Radio è disponibile su FIAERC.it o tramite la app ERC.
