ERC
Il team Sainteloc passa alla neve
Dopo aver vinto il titolo nel FIA European Rally Championship, il team Saintéloc inizia la sia avventura al Trophée Andros sui ghiacci della Val Thorens.
La squadra francese è al terzo anno di partecipazione alle corse invernali e schiera Aurélien Panis (protagonista del WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO), Olivier Pernaut ed Andreas Bakkerud in Classe Elite Pro.
Il Trophée Andros è formato da 6 eventi e si concluderà a Clermont-Ferrand l'1 febbraio 2020.
Nell'ERC la squadra diretta da Vincent Ducher ha conquistato il titolo team grazie ai punti presi da Sindre Furuseth, Sean Johnston, Alexey Lukyanuk ed Ekaterina Stratieva.
The post Il team Sainteloc passa alla neve appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.