La Toksport in vetta all’ERC
La Toksport WRT è al comando fra i team del FIA European Rally Championship grazie alla doppietta realizzata da Chris Ingram ed Alexandrous Tsouloftas all'Azores Rallye.
I due hanno terminato al primo e secondo posto dell'ERC1 Junior totalizzando 30 punti per la squadra tedesca, che ora è davanti per 5 lunghezze a Rally Team Spain e Sports Racing Technologies.
Dietro invece abbiamo Saintéloc Junior Team, ACCR Czech Team ed ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team.
