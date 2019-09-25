La Toksport si allarga per Cipro

La Toksport WRT avrà quattro auto al Cyprus Rally, penultimo round del FIA European Rally Championship.

Oltre alle macchine di Orhan Avcioglu e Chris Ingram, la squadra tedesca schiera quelle di Rakan Al-Rashed (Arabia Saudita) e Emilio Fernández (Cile).



Al-Rashed ha già corso con il team al Rally Liepāja, mentre per Fernández saà il debutto nell'ERC.



Ingram guiderà la ŠKODA Fabia R5 (come Al-Rashed e Fernández) in ERC1, mentre Avcioglu prosegue con la Peugeot 208 R2 in ERC3.

