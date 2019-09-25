ERC

La Toksport si allarga per Cipro

La Toksport si allarga per Cipro
Di ERC

57 minuti faAggiornato 47 minuti fa

La Toksport WRT avrà quattro auto al Cyprus Rally, penultimo round del FIA European Rally Championship.

Oltre alle macchine di Orhan Avcioglu e Chris Ingram, la squadra tedesca schiera quelle di Rakan Al-Rashed (Arabia Saudita) e Emilio Fernández (Cile).

Al-Rashed ha già corso con il team al Rally Liepāja, mentre per Fernández saà il debutto nell'ERC.

Ingram guiderà la ŠKODA Fabia R5 (come Al-Rashed e Fernández) in ERC1, mentre Avcioglu prosegue con la Peugeot 208 R2 in ERC3.

The post La Toksport si allarga per Cipro appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

0Leggi e commenta
0Leggi e commenta