Nuove PS per il Rally Islas Canarias
Il Rally Islas Canarias, secondo round del FIA European Rally Championship 2019 che si svolgerà il weekend del 2-4 maggio, avrà alcune nuove PS in programma.
Le Prove Libere saranno a Valesquillo, dove avranno luogo anche Qualifying Stage e Shakedown giovedì 2 maggio, per poi tornarvi per la Tappa 2 dove avremo due PS delle 16 previste.
L'evento sarà anche il secondo del campionato locale e della serie Superchampionship della federazione RFEDA.
Quest'anno il Rally Islas Canarias festeggia la 43a edizione e sarà la 5a nell'ERC dal 2004.
