Nuove PS per il Rally Islas Canarias

Nuove PS per il Rally Islas Canarias
Il Rally Islas Canarias, secondo round del FIA European Rally Championship 2019 che si svolgerà il weekend del 2-4 maggio, avrà alcune nuove PS in programma.

Le Prove Libere saranno a Valesquillo, dove avranno luogo anche Qualifying Stage e Shakedown giovedì 2 maggio, per poi tornarvi per la Tappa 2 dove avremo due PS delle 16 previste.

L'evento sarà anche il secondo del campionato locale e della serie Superchampionship della federazione RFEDA.

Quest'anno il Rally Islas Canarias festeggia la 43a edizione e sarà la 5a nell'ERC dal 2004.

