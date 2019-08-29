Motorsport.com
Fotogallery Formula E: ecco la nuova Porsche 99X Electric
La Casa di Weissach ha presentato la monoposto con la quale Neel Jani e André Lotterer prenderanno parte alla stagione 2019-2020 di Formula E: ecco le immagini più belle.Porsche Formula E team, 99X ElectricPorsche MotorsportPorsche Formula E team, 99X ElectricPorsche MotorsportPorsche Formula E team, 99X ElectricPorsche MotorsportPorsche Formula E team, 99X ElectricPorsche MotorsportPorsche Formul
La Casa di Weissach ha presentato la monoposto con la quale Neel Jani e André Lotterer prenderanno parte alla stagione 2019-2020 di Formula E: ecco le immagini più belle.
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric
Porsche Motorsport
Porsche Formula E team, 99X Electric
Porsche Motorsport
Andre Lotterer, Porsche Formula E Team
Porsche Motorsport
Neel Jani, Porsche Formula E Team
Porsche Motorsport
Neel Jani, Porsche Formula E
Porsche
