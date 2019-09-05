ATP, China
Singolo | Primo turno

G.Monfils VS J.Isner

1 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 07:00

Brad Drewett Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Gaël Monfils - John Isner

ATP, China - 01 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Gaël Monfils e John Isner. La partita è in programma il 01 ottobre 2019 alle 07:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Gaël Monfils
Gaël
Monfils
FranciaFrancia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.93
  • Peso (kg)
    80
  • Età
    33
ATP classifica
11
Match precedente
Guarda più match
John Isner
John
Isner
Stati UnitiStati Uniti
  • Altezza (m)
    2.08
  • Peso (kg)
    108
  • Età
    34
ATP classifica
19
Match precedente
Guarda più match

Guarda Eurosport

  • Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
  • Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
  • Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro
Per saperne di più

Contenuto relativo

Video e articoli

play
Video

Laver Cup: Isner/Sock-Federer/Tsitsipas 5-7 6-4 10-8, gli highlights

22/09/2019

Order of play e programmazione tv del Day 14 degli US Open 2019

US Open
07/09/2019

Order of play e programmazione tv del Day 13 degli US Open 2019

US Open
06/09/2019

Berrettini-Nadal LIVE venerdì 6 settembre non prima delle 23.30 su Eurosport ed Eurosport Player

US Open
05/09/2019