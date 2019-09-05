ATP, China
Singolo | Primo turno
G.Monfils VS J.Isner
1 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 07:00
Brad Drewett Court
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - John Isner
ATP, China - 01 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Gaël Monfils e John Isner. La partita è in programma il 01 ottobre 2019 alle 07:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
Francia
- Altezza (m)1.93
- Peso (kg)80
- Età33
ATP classifica11
Match precedente
ATP, Zhuhai
Singolo
Quarti di finale
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
ATP, Zhuhai
Singolo
Secondo turno
G.Monfils
✓
5
6
6
C.Norrie
7
3
4
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarti di finale
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
3
77
G.Monfils
6
3
2
6
65
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarto turno
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
P.Andújar
1
2
2
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
G.Monfils
✓
65
77
6
66
6
D.Shapovalov
77
64
4
78
3
Guarda più match
John
Isner
Isner
Stati Uniti
- Altezza (m)2.08
- Peso (kg)108
- Età34
ATP classifica19
Match precedente
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Isner
713
65
64
E.Gerasimov
✓
611
77
77
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic
✓
7
3
78
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Isner
✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Isner
✓
6
6
6
G.García-López
3
4
4
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
P.Carreño
✓
6
61
78
J.Isner
4
77
66
Guarda più match
