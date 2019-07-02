ATP, China
Singolo | Secondo turno
J.Isner VS D.Evans
3 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 08:30
Lotus Court
LIVE - John Isner - Daniel Evans
ATP, China - 03 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra John Isner e Daniel Evans. La partita è in programma il 03 ottobre 2019 alle 08:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
John
Isner
Isner
Stati Uniti
- Altezza (m)2.08
- Peso (kg)108
- Età34
ATP classifica19
Match precedente
ATP, China
Singolo
Primo turno
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Isner
713
65
64
E.Gerasimov
✓
611
77
77
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic
✓
7
3
78
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Isner
✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Isner
✓
6
6
6
G.García-López
3
4
4
Daniel
Evans
Evans
Gran Bretagna
- Altezza (m)1.75
- Peso (kg)75
- Età29
ATP classifica48
Match precedente
ATP, China
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Evans
✓
6
6
Z.Li
3
4
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Evans
5
5
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
7
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Evans
✓
6
4
77
Y.Bai
3
6
64
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Evans
2
2
1
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Evans
✓
6
6
64
6
L.Pouille
4
3
77
4
