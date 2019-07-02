ATP, China
J.Isner VS D.Evans

3 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 08:30

Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - John Isner - Daniel Evans

ATP, China - 03 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra John Isner e Daniel Evans. La partita è in programma il 03 ottobre 2019 alle 08:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

John Isner
John
Isner
Stati UnitiStati Uniti
  • Altezza (m)
    2.08
  • Peso (kg)
    108
  • Età
    34
ATP classifica
19
Match precedente
Daniel Evans
Daniel
Evans
Gran BretagnaGran Bretagna
  • Altezza (m)
    1.75
  • Peso (kg)
    75
  • Età
    29
ATP classifica
48
Match precedente
