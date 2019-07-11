ATP, China
Singolo | Secondo turno

S.Querrey VS D.Schwartzman

3 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 12:30

Lotus Court
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Sam Querrey - Diego Schwartzman

ATP, China - 03 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Sam Querrey e Diego Schwartzman. La partita è in programma il 03 ottobre 2019 alle 12:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Sam Querrey
Sam
Querrey
Stati UnitiStati Uniti
  • Altezza (m)
    1.98
  • Peso (kg)
    95
  • Età
    31
ATP classifica
55
Match precedente
Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Altezza (m)
    1.7
  • Peso (kg)
    64
  • Età
    27
ATP classifica
16
Match precedente
