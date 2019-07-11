ATP, China
Singolo | Secondo turno
S.Querrey VS D.Schwartzman
3 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 12:30
Lotus Court
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti
LIVE - Sam Querrey - Diego Schwartzman
ATP, China - 03 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Sam Querrey e Diego Schwartzman. La partita è in programma il 03 ottobre 2019 alle 12:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Sam
Querrey
Querrey
Stati Uniti
- Altezza (m)1.98
- Peso (kg)95
- Età31
ATP classifica55
Match precedente
ATP, China
Singolo
Primo turno
R.Bautista
62
1
A
S.Querrey
✓
77
4
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP Salem
Singolo
Terzo turno
S.Querrey
64
610
A.Rublev
✓
77
712
ATP Salem
Singolo
Secondo turno
S.Querrey
✓
6
7
R.Carballés
3
5
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
N.Djokovic
✓
7
6
S.Querrey
5
1
Guarda più match
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.7
- Peso (kg)64
- Età27
ATP classifica16
Match precedente
ATP, China
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarti di finale
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
7
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarto turno
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
E.Gerasimov
4
2
0
Guarda più match
Guarda Eurosport
- Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
- Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
- Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro