ATP, Metz
Singolo | Quarti di finale
B.Paire VS G.Barrère
20 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 14:00
Court Central
LIVE - Benoît Paire - Grégoire Barrère
ATP, Metz - 20 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Benoît Paire e Grégoire Barrère. La partita è in programma il 20 settembre 2019 alle 14:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Benoît
Paire
Paire
Francia
- Altezza (m)1.96
- Peso (kg)80
- Età30
ATP classifica23
Match precedente
ATP, Metz
Singolo
Secondo turno
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Bedene
✓
4
63
6
7
77
B.Paire
6
77
2
5
64
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
B.Schnur
2
4
4
B.Paire
✓
6
6
6
ATP Salem
Singolo
Finale
B.Paire
3
6
3
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
3
6
ATP Salem
Singolo
Semifinale
B.Paire
✓
1
6
6
S.Johnson
6
0
0
Grégoire
Barrère
Barrère
Francia
- Altezza (m)1.83
- Peso (kg)83
- Età25
ATP classifica98
Match precedente
ATP, Metz
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Hoang
6
66
2
G.Barrère
✓
3
78
6
ATP, Metz
Singolo
Primo turno
G.Barrère
✓
6
6
H.Hurkacz
2
2
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
G.Barrère
✓
77
6
4
65
77
C.Norrie
64
4
6
77
62
ATP, Los Cabos
Singolo
Primo turno
G.Barrère
65
0
C.Norrie
✓
77
6
