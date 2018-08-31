ATP, Metz
Singolo | Quarti di finale

B.Paire VS G.Barrère

20 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 14:00

Court Central
LIVE - Benoît Paire - Grégoire Barrère

ATP, Metz - 20 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Benoît Paire e Grégoire Barrère. La partita è in programma il 20 settembre 2019 alle 14:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Benoît Paire
Benoît
Paire
FranciaFrancia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.96
  • Peso (kg)
    80
  • Età
    30
ATP classifica
23
Grégoire Barrère
Grégoire
Barrère
FranciaFrancia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.83
  • Peso (kg)
    83
  • Età
    25
ATP classifica
98
