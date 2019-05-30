ATP, Metz
Singolo | Primo turno

M.Copil VS G.Simon

18 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 12:00

Court Central
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Marius Copil - Gilles Simon

ATP, Metz - 18 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Marius Copil e Gilles Simon. La partita è in programma il 18 settembre 2019 alle 12:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Marius Copil
Marius
Copil
RomaniaRomania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.91
  • Peso (kg)
    86
  • Età
    28
ATP classifica
87
Match precedente
Guarda più match
Gilles Simon
Gilles
Simon
FranciaFrancia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.83
  • Peso (kg)
    70
  • Età
    34
ATP classifica
37
Match precedente
Guarda più match

Guarda Eurosport

  • Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
  • Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
  • Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro
Per saperne di più

Contenuto relativo

Video e articoli

Rivincita di Simon contro Caruso: a Londra sorride il francese, azzurro ko

Wimbledon
02/07/2019

Fabbiano non si ferma più: battuto anche Simon, prima semifinale in carriera

ATP, Eastbourne
27/06/2019

Tennis, ATP Queen’s 2019: Feliciano Lopez vince in finale su Simon

ATP, Londra Championships
23/06/2019
play
Video

Roland Garros: Caruso-Simon 6-1 6-2 6-4, gli highlights

Roland Garros
30/05/2019