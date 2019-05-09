ATP, Parigi Masters
Singolo | Secondo turno

C.Garín VS J.Isner

30 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Cristian Garín - John Isner

ATP, Parigi Masters - 30 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Cristian Garín e John Isner. La partita è in programma il 30 ottobre 2019 alle 11:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Cristian Garín
Cristian
Garín
CileCile
  • Altezza (m)
    1.85
  • Peso (kg)
    85
  • Età
    23
ATP classifica
42
Match precedente
John Isner
John
Isner
Stati UnitiStati Uniti
  • Altezza (m)
    2.08
  • Peso (kg)
    108
  • Età
    34
ATP classifica
17
Match precedente
