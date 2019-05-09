ATP, Parigi Masters
Singolo | Secondo turno
C.Garín VS J.Isner
30 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti
LIVE - Cristian Garín - John Isner
ATP, Parigi Masters - 30 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Cristian Garín e John Isner. La partita è in programma il 30 ottobre 2019 alle 11:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Cile
- Altezza (m)1.85
- Peso (kg)85
- Età23
ATP classifica42
Match precedente
ATP, Parigi Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
P.Cuevas
4
3
C.Garín
✓
6
6
ATP, Basilea
Singolo
Primo turno
C.Garín
65
610
R.Opelka
✓
77
712
ATP, Kremlin Cup
Singolo
Primo turno
C.Garín
6
62
64
A.Seppi
✓
3
77
77
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
C.Garín
3
3
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
P.Cuevas
1
4
C.Garín
✓
6
6
Guarda più match
John
Isner
Isner
Stati Uniti
- Altezza (m)2.08
- Peso (kg)108
- Età34
ATP classifica17
Match precedente
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
N.Djokovic
✓
7
6
J.Isner
5
3
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
L.Pouille
5
3
J.Isner
✓
7
6
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
A.De Minaur
61
4
J.Isner
✓
77
6
ATP, China
Singolo
Quarti di finale
J.Isner
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP, China
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Isner
✓
77
7
D.Evans
63
5
Guarda più match
Guarda Eurosport
- Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
- Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
- Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro