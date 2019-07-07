Contenuto relativo

ATP, Parigi Masters
Singolo | Primo turno
Risultato
D.Schwartzman
28 ottobre 2019AccorHotels Arena
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - ...
ATP, Parigi Masters - 28 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Diego Schwartzman e .... La partita è in programma il 28 ottobre 2019 alle 11:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.7
- Peso (kg)64
- Età27
ATP classifica15
Match precedente
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Finale
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
D.Schwartzman
6
4
3
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Semifinale
G.Monfils
3
2
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Quarti di finale
D.Schwartzman
✓
78
6
K.Khachanov
66
2
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
65
6
77
S.Querrey
77
4
65
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
P.Herbert
4
4
Guarda più match
Guarda Eurosport
- Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
- Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
- Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro