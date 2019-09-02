ATP, Parigi Masters
Singolo | Secondo turno

K.Edmund VS D.Schwartzman

30 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Kyle Edmund - Diego Schwartzman

ATP, Parigi Masters - 30 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Kyle Edmund e Diego Schwartzman. La partita è in programma il 30 ottobre 2019 alle 11:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Kyle Edmund
Kyle
Edmund
Gran BretagnaGran Bretagna
  • Altezza (m)
    1.88
  • Peso (kg)
    83
  • Età
    24
ATP classifica
75
Match precedente
Guarda più match
Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Altezza (m)
    1.7
  • Peso (kg)
    64
  • Età
    27
ATP classifica
15
Match precedente
Guarda più match

Guarda Eurosport

  • Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
  • Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
  • Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro
Per saperne di più

Contenuto relativo

Video e articoli

Dominic Thiem vince il torneo di casa. Rimontato Diego Schwartzman

ATP, Vienna
27/10/2019

ATP Vienna: Berrettini supera Edmund in rimonta e resta in corsa per le Finals

ATP, Vienna
21/10/2019

US Open: La beffa di Schwartzman: vince Rafa, la semifinale sarà Nadal-Berrettini

US Open
05/09/2019

Zverev, maledetti slam: Diego Schwartzman lo manda fuori giri e va ai quarti

US Open
02/09/2019