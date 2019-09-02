ATP, Parigi Masters
Singolo | Secondo turno
K.Edmund VS D.Schwartzman
30 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Kyle Edmund - Diego Schwartzman
ATP, Parigi Masters - 30 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Kyle Edmund e Diego Schwartzman. La partita è in programma il 30 ottobre 2019 alle 11:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Kyle
Edmund
Edmund
Gran Bretagna
- Altezza (m)1.88
- Peso (kg)83
- Età24
ATP classifica75
Match precedente
ATP, Parigi Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
K.Edmund
✓
6
6
R.Berankis
4
3
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Primo turno
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
K.Edmund
6
3
4
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Chardy
✓
6
77
K.Edmund
4
63
ATP, China
Singolo
Primo turno
K.Edmund
4
6
65
Z.Zhang
✓
6
3
77
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Primo turno
C.Garín
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
2
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.7
- Peso (kg)64
- Età27
ATP classifica15
Match precedente
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Finale
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
D.Schwartzman
6
4
3
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Semifinale
G.Monfils
3
2
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Quarti di finale
D.Schwartzman
✓
78
6
K.Khachanov
66
2
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
65
6
77
S.Querrey
77
4
65
ATP, Vienna
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
P.Herbert
4
4
