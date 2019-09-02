ATP, San Pietroburgo
Singolo | Secondo turno
R.Berankis VS A.Rublev
19 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 10:00
Sibur Arena
LIVE - Ricardas Berankis - Andrey Rublev
ATP, San Pietroburgo - 19 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Ricardas Berankis e Andrey Rublev. La partita è in programma il 19 settembre 2019 alle 10:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Ricardas
Berankis
Berankis
Lituania
- Altezza (m)1.75
- Peso (kg)70
- Età29
ATP classifica63
Match precedente
ATP, San Pietroburgo
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Sela
3
0
R.Berankis
✓
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
P.Carreño
✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
R.Berankis
✓
4
77
3
77
6
J.Veselý
6
64
6
64
4
ATP, Washington
Singolo
Primo turno
L.Harris
✓
4
6
6
R.Berankis
6
3
1
Wimbledon Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
R.Berankis
64
3
3
J.Tsonga
✓
77
6
6
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Altezza (m)1.88
- Peso (kg)68
- Età21
ATP classifica38
Match precedente
ATP, San Pietroburgo
Singolo
Primo turno
I.Ivashka
6
0
4
A.Rublev
✓
4
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarto turno
A.Rublev
1
4
66
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
78
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
A.Rublev
✓
77
77
6
N.Kyrgios
65
65
3
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Rublev
✓
6
0
G.Simon
2
0
A
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
67
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
79
7
