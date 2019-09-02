ATP, San Pietroburgo
Singolo | Secondo turno

R.Berankis VS A.Rublev

19 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 10:00

Sibur Arena
LIVE - Ricardas Berankis - Andrey Rublev

ATP, San Pietroburgo - 19 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Ricardas Berankis e Andrey Rublev. La partita è in programma il 19 settembre 2019 alle 10:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Ricardas Berankis
Ricardas
Berankis
LituaniaLituania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.75
  • Peso (kg)
    70
  • Età
    29
ATP classifica
63
Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.88
  • Peso (kg)
    68
  • Età
    21
ATP classifica
38
