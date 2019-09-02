ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Terzo turno
A.Zverev VS A.Rublev
10 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Andrey Rublev
ATP, Shanghai Masters - 10 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Alexander Zverev e Andrey Rublev. La partita è in programma il 10 ottobre 2019 alle 05:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germania
- Altezza (m)1.98
- Peso (kg)86
- Età22
ATP classifica6
Match precedente
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Zverev
✓
715
77
J.Chardy
613
63
ATP, China
Singolo
Semifinale
S.Tsitsipas
✓
78
6
A.Zverev
66
4
ATP, China
Singolo
Quarti di finale
S.Querrey
63
2
A.Zverev
✓
77
6
ATP, China
Singolo
Secondo turno
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
1
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
ATP, China
Singolo
Primo turno
F.Tiafoe
3
2
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
Guarda più match
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Altezza (m)1.88
- Peso (kg)68
- Età21
ATP classifica33
Match precedente
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Millman
2
0
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Rublev
✓
6
77
B.Coric
4
64
ATP, China
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Rublev
3
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
ATP, China
Singolo
Primo turno
G.Dimitrov
2
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
7
ATP, San Pietroburgo
Singolo
Quarti di finale
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
A.Rublev
4
5
Guarda più match
Guarda Eurosport
- Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
- Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
- Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro