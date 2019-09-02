ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Terzo turno

A.Zverev VS A.Rublev

10 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Andrey Rublev

ATP, Shanghai Masters - 10 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Alexander Zverev e Andrey Rublev. La partita è in programma il 10 ottobre 2019 alle 05:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermaniaGermania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.98
  • Peso (kg)
    86
  • Età
    22
ATP classifica
6
Match precedente
Andrey Rublev
Andrey
Rublev
RussiaRussia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.88
  • Peso (kg)
    68
  • Età
    21
ATP classifica
33
Match precedente
