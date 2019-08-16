ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Primo turno

A.Murray VS J.Londero

7 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 12:30

Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Andy Murray - Juan Ignacio Londero

ATP, Shanghai Masters - 07 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Andy Murray e Juan Ignacio Londero. La partita è in programma il 07 ottobre 2019 alle 12:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Gran BretagnaGran Bretagna
  • Altezza (m)
    1.9
  • Peso (kg)
    84
  • Età
    32
ATP classifica
-
Match precedente
Guarda più match
Juan Ignacio Londero
Juan Ignacio
Londero
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Altezza (m)
    1.8
  • Peso (kg)
    70
  • Età
    26
ATP classifica
59
Match precedente
Guarda più match

Guarda Eurosport

  • Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
  • Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
  • Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro
Per saperne di più

Contenuto relativo

Video e articoli

ATP Pechino: Andy Murray batte Matteo Berrettini 7-6 7-6 all'esordio

ATP, China
01/10/2019
play
Video

Andy Murray ko a Zhuhai: Alex De Minaur rimonta e va ai quarti

ATP, Zhuhai
26/09/2019
play
Video

Zhuhai, finalmente Andy Murray: torna a vincere in singolare ATP dopo 9 mesi

25/09/2019

Andy Murray accetta la wild card e giocherà a Winston-Salem

ATP Winston-Salem Doppio
16/08/2019