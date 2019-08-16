ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Primo turno
A.Murray VS J.Londero
7 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 12:30
LIVE - Andy Murray - Juan Ignacio Londero
ATP, Shanghai Masters - 07 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Andy Murray e Juan Ignacio Londero. La partita è in programma il 07 ottobre 2019 alle 12:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Andy
Murray
Murray
Gran Bretagna
- Altezza (m)1.9
- Peso (kg)84
- Età32
ATP classifica-
Match precedente
ATP, China
Singolo
Quarti di finale
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
A.Murray
2
63
ATP, China
Singolo
Secondo turno
C.Norrie
66
77
1
A.Murray
✓
78
64
6
ATP, China
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Murray
✓
77
79
M.Berrettini
62
67
ATP, Zhuhai
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.De Minaur
✓
4
6
6
A.Murray
6
2
4
ATP, Zhuhai
Singolo
Primo turno
T.Sandgren
3
78
1
A.Murray
✓
6
66
6
Juan Ignacio
Londero
Londero
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.8
- Peso (kg)70
- Età26
ATP classifica59
Match precedente
ATP, Tokyo
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
6
J.Londero
3
6
3
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
N.Djokovic
✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
R.Federer
✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
