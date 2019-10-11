ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Finale
D.Medvedev VS A.Zverev
13 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 10:30
Center
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Alexander Zverev
ATP, Shanghai Masters - 13 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Daniil Medvedev e Alexander Zverev. La partita è in programma il 13 ottobre 2019 alle 10:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Altezza (m)1.98
- Peso (kg)81
- Età23
ATP classifica4
Match precedente
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Semifinale
S.Tsitsipas
65
5
D.Medvedev
✓
77
7
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Quarti di finale
D.Medvedev
✓
6
77
F.Fognini
3
64
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Medvedev
✓
79
7
V.Pospisil
67
5
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
C.Norrie
3
1
ATP, San Pietroburgo
Singolo
Finale
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
Guarda più match
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germania
- Altezza (m)1.98
- Peso (kg)86
- Età22
ATP classifica6
Match precedente
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Semifinale
M.Berrettini
3
4
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Quarti di finale
A.Zverev
✓
6
67
6
R.Federer
3
79
3
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
A.Rublev
0
64
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
A.Zverev
✓
715
77
J.Chardy
613
63
ATP, China
Singolo
Semifinale
S.Tsitsipas
✓
78
6
A.Zverev
66
4
Guarda più match
Guarda Eurosport
- Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
- Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
- Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro