ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Finale

D.Medvedev VS A.Zverev

13 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 10:30

Center
Match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Alexander Zverev

ATP, Shanghai Masters - 13 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Daniil Medvedev e Alexander Zverev. La partita è in programma il 13 ottobre 2019 alle 10:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.98
  • Peso (kg)
    81
  • Età
    23
ATP classifica
4
Match precedente
Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermaniaGermania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.98
  • Peso (kg)
    86
  • Età
    22
ATP classifica
6
Match precedente
