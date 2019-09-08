ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Terzo turno

D.Medvedev VS V.Pospisil

10 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 05:00

Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Vasek Pospisil

ATP, Shanghai Masters - 10 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Daniil Medvedev e Vasek Pospisil. La partita è in programma il 10 ottobre 2019 alle 05:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil
Medvedev
RussiaRussia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.98
  • Peso (kg)
    81
  • Età
    23
ATP classifica
4
Match precedente
Guarda più match
Vasek Pospisil
Vasek
Pospisil
CanadaCanada
  • Altezza (m)
    1.93
  • Peso (kg)
    84
  • Età
    29
ATP classifica
248
Match precedente
Guarda più match

Guarda Eurosport

  • Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
  • Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
  • Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro
Per saperne di più

Contenuto relativo

Video e articoli

US Open: Nadal, il trionfo che sancisce la seconda epoca d'oro di Rafa

US Open
09/09/2019

Le pagelle degli US Open 2019: Nadal+Medvedev, finale indimenticabile

US Open
09/09/2019

US Open: Rafa Nadal batte Medvedev in una finale epica e vince il 19° Slam

US Open
09/09/2019
play
Video

Il buongiorno di Nadal a Medvedev: punto intorno al paletto nel primo game

US Open
08/09/2019