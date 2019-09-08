ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Terzo turno
D.Medvedev VS V.Pospisil
10 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 05:00
Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - Vasek Pospisil
ATP, Shanghai Masters - 10 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Daniil Medvedev e Vasek Pospisil. La partita è in programma il 10 ottobre 2019 alle 05:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Altezza (m)1.98
- Peso (kg)81
- Età23
ATP classifica4
Match precedente
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
C.Norrie
3
1
ATP, San Pietroburgo
Singolo
Finale
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
B.Coric
3
1
ATP, San Pietroburgo
Singolo
Semifinale
D.Medvedev
✓
7
7
E.Gerasimov
5
5
ATP, San Pietroburgo
Singolo
Quarti di finale
D.Medvedev
✓
6
7
A.Rublev
4
5
ATP, San Pietroburgo
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Medvedev
✓
7
6
E.Donskoy
5
3
Guarda più match
Vasek
Pospisil
Pospisil
Canada
- Altezza (m)1.93
- Peso (kg)84
- Età29
ATP classifica248
Match precedente
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
J.Sousa
3
5
V.Pospisil
✓
6
7
ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
V.Pospisil
✓
77
6
D.Schwartzman
62
2
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Primo turno
V.Pospisil
3
6
5
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
7
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
T.Sandgren
✓
6
64
6
6
V.Pospisil
3
77
3
4
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
Guarda più match
