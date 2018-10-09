ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Primo turno

J.Chardy VS K.Edmund

7 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 06:30

Grandstand
sport-icons/white/tennis
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Kyle Edmund

ATP, Shanghai Masters - 07 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Jérémy Chardy e Kyle Edmund. La partita è in programma il 07 ottobre 2019 alle 06:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Jérémy Chardy
Jérémy
Chardy
FranciaFrancia
  • Altezza (m)
    1.88
  • Peso (kg)
    75
  • Età
    32
ATP classifica
72
Match precedente
Kyle Edmund
Kyle
Edmund
Gran BretagnaGran Bretagna
  • Altezza (m)
    1.88
  • Peso (kg)
    83
  • Età
    24
ATP classifica
34
Match precedente
