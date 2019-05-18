ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Primo turno

V.Pospisil VS D.Schwartzman

7 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 06:30

Show Court 3
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Vasek Pospisil - Diego Schwartzman

ATP, Shanghai Masters - 07 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Vasek Pospisil e Diego Schwartzman. La partita è in programma il 07 ottobre 2019 alle 06:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Vasek Pospisil
Vasek
Pospisil
CanadaCanada
  • Altezza (m)
    1.93
  • Peso (kg)
    84
  • Età
    29
ATP classifica
245
Match precedente
Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Altezza (m)
    1.7
  • Peso (kg)
    64
  • Età
    27
ATP classifica
16
Match precedente
