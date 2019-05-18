ATP, Shanghai Masters
Singolo | Primo turno
V.Pospisil VS D.Schwartzman
7 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 06:30
Show Court 3
LIVE - Vasek Pospisil - Diego Schwartzman
ATP, Shanghai Masters - 07 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Vasek Pospisil e Diego Schwartzman. La partita è in programma il 07 ottobre 2019 alle 06:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Vasek
Pospisil
Pospisil
Canada
- Altezza (m)1.93
- Peso (kg)84
- Età29
ATP classifica245
Match precedente
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Primo turno
V.Pospisil
3
6
5
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
7
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
T.Sandgren
✓
6
64
6
6
V.Pospisil
3
77
3
4
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
V.Pospisil
✓
4
7
7
4
6
K.Khachanov
6
5
5
6
3
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
63
77
V.Pospisil
2
77
63
Wimbledon Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
5
6
6
6
V.Pospisil
7
2
4
3
Guarda più match
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Altezza (m)1.7
- Peso (kg)64
- Età27
ATP classifica16
Match precedente
ATP, China
Singolo
Secondo turno
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP, China
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarti di finale
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
7
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarto turno
A.Zverev
6
2
4
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
3
6
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
Guarda più match
