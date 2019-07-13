ATP, Zhuhai
Singolo | Secondo turno
P.Andújar VS R.Bautista
26 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 07:30
Court 1
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti
LIVE - Pablo Andújar - Roberto Bautista
ATP, Zhuhai - 26 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Pablo Andújar e Roberto Bautista. La partita è in programma il 26 settembre 2019 alle 07:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Pablo
Andújar
Andújar
Spagna
- Altezza (m)1.8
- Peso (kg)76
- Età33
ATP classifica52
Match precedente
ATP, Zhuhai
Singolo
Primo turno
S.Johnson
6
2
1
P.Andújar
✓
2
6
6
ATP, Metz
Singolo
Primo turno
P.Andújar
6
1
2
J.Tsonga
✓
3
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarto turno
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
P.Andújar
1
2
2
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
A.Bublik
4
3
2
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
L.Sonego
2
4
2
Guarda più match
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spagna
- Altezza (m)1.83
- Peso (kg)76
- Età31
ATP classifica10
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
M.Kukushkin
✓
3
6
6
3
6
R.Bautista
6
1
4
6
3
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Quarti di finale
R.Bautista
62
6
2
R.Gasquet
✓
77
3
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Terzo turno
M.Kecmanovic
1
2
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Secondo turno
F.Tiafoe
3
6
1
R.Bautista
✓
6
3
6
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
H.Hurkacz
66
3
R.Bautista
✓
78
6
Guarda più match
Guarda Eurosport
- Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
- Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
- Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro