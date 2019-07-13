ATP, Zhuhai
Singolo | Secondo turno

P.Andújar VS R.Bautista

26 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 07:30

Court 1
LIVE - Pablo Andújar - Roberto Bautista

ATP, Zhuhai - 26 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Pablo Andújar e Roberto Bautista. La partita è in programma il 26 settembre 2019 alle 07:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Pablo Andújar
Pablo
Andújar
SpagnaSpagna
  • Altezza (m)
    1.8
  • Peso (kg)
    76
  • Età
    33
ATP classifica
52
Match precedente
Roberto Bautista
Roberto
Bautista
SpagnaSpagna
  • Altezza (m)
    1.83
  • Peso (kg)
    76
  • Età
    31
ATP classifica
10
Match precedente
