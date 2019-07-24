ATP, Zhuhai
Singolo | Primo turno

T.Sandgren VS A.Murray

24 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 13:30

Center Court
Match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Tennys Sandgren - Andy Murray

ATP, Zhuhai - 24 settembre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Tennys Sandgren e Andy Murray. La partita è in programma il 24 settembre 2019 alle 13:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Tennys Sandgren
Tennys
Sandgren
Stati UnitiStati Uniti
  • Altezza (m)
    1.88
  • Peso (kg)
    87
  • Età
    28
ATP classifica
69
Match precedente
Andy Murray
Andy
Murray
Gran BretagnaGran Bretagna
  • Altezza (m)
    1.9
  • Peso (kg)
    84
  • Età
    32
ATP classifica
-
Match precedente
