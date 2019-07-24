ATP, Zhuhai
Singolo | Primo turno
T.Sandgren VS A.Murray
24 settembre 2019 A partire dalle 13:30
Center Court
LIVE - Tennys Sandgren - Andy Murray
ATP, Zhuhai - 24 settembre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Tennys Sandgren e Andy Murray. La partita è in programma il 24 settembre 2019 alle 13:30. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Tennys
Sandgren
Sandgren
Stati Uniti
- Altezza (m)1.88
- Peso (kg)87
- Età28
ATP classifica69
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
6
T.Sandgren
4
1
3
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
T.Sandgren
✓
6
64
6
6
V.Pospisil
3
77
3
4
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Tsonga
6
77
4
65
5
T.Sandgren
✓
1
62
6
77
7
ATP Salem
Singolo
Secondo turno
T.Sandgren
2
4
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP Salem
Singolo
Primo turno
T.Sandgren
✓
710
7
A.Murray
68
5
Andy
Murray
Murray
Gran Bretagna
- Altezza (m)1.9
- Peso (kg)84
- Età32
ATP classifica-
Match precedente
ATP, Cincinnati Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Murray
4
4
R.Gasquet
✓
6
6
Australian Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
R.Bautista
✓
6
6
65
64
6
A.Murray
4
4
77
77
2
ATP, Brisbane
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Medvedev
✓
7
6
A.Murray
5
2
ATP, Brisbane
Singolo
Primo turno
J.Duckworth
3
4
A.Murray
✓
6
6
