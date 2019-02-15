ATP, Stoccolma
Singolo | Primo turno
B.Schnur VS C.Stebe
15 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 12:00
Court 1
Match
LIVE - Brayden Schnur - Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
ATP, Stoccolma - 15 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Brayden Schnur e Cedrik-Marcel Stebe. La partita è in programma il 15 ottobre 2019 alle 12:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
Brayden
Schnur
Schnur
Canada
- Altezza (m)1.93
- Peso (kg)84
- Età24
ATP classifica100
Match precedente
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
B.Schnur
2
4
4
B.Paire
✓
6
6
6
ATP, Montreal Masters
Singolo
Primo turno
T.Paul
✓
6
6
B.Schnur
1
2
ATP, Washington
Singolo
Primo turno
B.Schnur
4
62
J.Tsonga
✓
6
77
ATP, Newport
Singolo
Primo turno
M.Ebden
✓
6
2
6
B.Schnur
1
6
3
Wimbledon Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
B.Schnur
2
4
4
M.Baghdatis
✓
6
6
6
Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe
Stebe
Germania
- Altezza (m)1.83
- Peso (kg)70
- Età29
ATP classifica218
Match precedente
ATP, Metz
Singolo
Primo turno
A.Hoang
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
2
3
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic
✓
4
6
7
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe
✓
6
4
6
78
ATP Salem
Singolo
Primo turno
P.Gunneswaran
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
3
4
ATP, Los Cabos
Singolo
Primo turno
C.Stebe
2
1
S.Kwon
✓
6
6
