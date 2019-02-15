ATP, Stoccolma
Singolo | Primo turno

B.Schnur VS C.Stebe

15 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 12:00

Court 1
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - Brayden Schnur - Cedrik-Marcel Stebe

ATP, Stoccolma - 15 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra Brayden Schnur e Cedrik-Marcel Stebe. La partita è in programma il 15 ottobre 2019 alle 12:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

Brayden Schnur
Brayden
Schnur
CanadaCanada
  • Altezza (m)
    1.93
  • Peso (kg)
    84
  • Età
    24
ATP classifica
100
Match precedente
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Cedrik-Marcel
Stebe
GermaniaGermania
  • Altezza (m)
    1.83
  • Peso (kg)
    70
  • Età
    29
ATP classifica
218
Match precedente
