ATP, Tokyo
Singolo | Quarti di finale

D.Goffin VS H.Chung

4 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 12:00

Colosseum
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - David Goffin - Hyeon Chung

ATP, Tokyo - 04 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra David Goffin e Hyeon Chung. La partita è in programma il 04 ottobre 2019 alle 12:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

David Goffin
David
Goffin
BelgioBelgio
  • Altezza (m)
    1.8
  • Peso (kg)
    68
  • Età
    28
ATP classifica
15
Match precedente
Guarda più match
Hyeon Chung
Hyeon
Chung
CoreaCorea
  • Altezza (m)
    1.88
  • Peso (kg)
    87
  • Età
    23
ATP classifica
143
Match precedente
Guarda più match

Guarda Eurosport

  • Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
  • Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
  • Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro
Per saperne di più

Contenuto relativo

Video e articoli

US Open: Federer-Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0, lo svizzero vola ai quarti

US Open
01/09/2019

US Open: Rafa Nadal stende Chung 6-3 6-4 6-2 e vola agli ottavi

US Open
31/08/2019

Cincinnati, prima finale di un Masters per Goffin: battuto in due set Gasquet

ATP, Cincinnati Masters
17/08/2019

Djokovic colpisce ancora: ipnotizzato Goffin, il serbo è in semifinale

Wimbledon
10/07/2019