ATP, Tokyo
Singolo | Quarti di finale
D.Goffin VS H.Chung
4 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 12:00
Colosseum
Match
LIVE - David Goffin - Hyeon Chung
ATP, Tokyo - 04 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra David Goffin e Hyeon Chung. La partita è in programma il 04 ottobre 2019 alle 12:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgio
- Altezza (m)1.8
- Peso (kg)68
- Età28
ATP classifica15
Match precedente
ATP, Tokyo
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Goffin
✓
77
77
D.Shapovalov
65
62
ATP, Tokyo
Singolo
Primo turno
D.Goffin
✓
1
710
6
P.Carreño
6
68
0
ATP, Metz
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarto turno
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin
✓
77
711
7
Hyeon
Chung
Chung
Corea
- Altezza (m)1.88
- Peso (kg)87
- Età23
ATP classifica143
Match precedente
ATP, Tokyo
Singolo
Secondo turno
H.Chung
✓
6
3
6
M.Cilic
4
6
1
ATP, Tokyo
Singolo
Primo turno
L.Sonego
6
3
4
H.Chung
✓
3
6
6
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Primo turno
H.Chung
6
3
4
J.Sousa
✓
1
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung
✓
1
2
7
6
77
