ATP, Tokyo
Singolo | Primo turno

D.Goffin VS P.Carreño

2 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 04:00

Ariake Coliseum
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
Tutti i match
Commenti degli utenti

LIVE - David Goffin - Pablo Carreño

ATP, Tokyo - 02 ottobre 2019

Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra David Goffin e Pablo Carreño. La partita è in programma il 02 ottobre 2019 alle 04:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.

David Goffin
David
Goffin
BelgioBelgio
  • Altezza (m)
    1.8
  • Peso (kg)
    68
  • Età
    28
ATP classifica
15
Match precedente
Guarda più match
Pablo Carreño
Pablo
Carreño
SpagnaSpagna
  • Altezza (m)
    1.88
  • Peso (kg)
    78
  • Età
    28
ATP classifica
39
Match precedente
Guarda più match

Guarda Eurosport

  • Guarda i tuoi sport preferiti Live o On Demand
  • Guarda quello che vuoi sul tuo device a casa o dove vuoi
  • Gli Slam di tennis, i grandi Giri del ciclismo, Motorsport e molto altro
Per saperne di più

Contenuto relativo

Video e articoli

US Open: Federer-Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0, lo svizzero vola ai quarti

US Open
01/09/2019

Lorenzo Sonego dura un set, poi crolla contro Pablo Carreno Busta

ATP Salem
22/08/2019

Cincinnati, prima finale di un Masters per Goffin: battuto in due set Gasquet

ATP, Cincinnati Masters
17/08/2019

Novak Djokovic supera Carreno Busta e conquista i quarti di finale

ATP, Cincinnati Masters
16/08/2019