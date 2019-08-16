ATP, Tokyo
Singolo | Primo turno
D.Goffin VS P.Carreño
2 ottobre 2019 A partire dalle 04:00
Ariake Coliseum
LIVE - David Goffin - Pablo Carreño
ATP, Tokyo - 02 ottobre 2019
Segui LIVE su Eurosport l'incontro di Tennis tra David Goffin e Pablo Carreño. La partita è in programma il 02 ottobre 2019 alle 04:00. La nostra diretta ti offre aggiornamenti minuto per minuto e dettagli sui momenti più importanti.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgio
- Altezza (m)1.8
- Peso (kg)68
- Età28
ATP classifica15
Match precedente
ATP, Metz
Singolo
Secondo turno
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Quarto turno
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Terzo turno
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin
✓
77
711
7
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Secondo turno
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
6
US Open Maschile
Singolo
Primo turno
C.Moutet
3
6
4
0
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
6
6
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spagna
- Altezza (m)1.88
- Peso (kg)78
- Età28
ATP classifica39
Match precedente
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Finale
P.Carreño
✓
65
6
77
A.Bublik
77
4
63
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Semifinale
D.Shapovalov
3
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Quarti di finale
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Secondo turno
B.Paire
3
6
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
3
6
ATP, Chengdu
Singolo
Primo turno
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
4
